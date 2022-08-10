Sudbury OPP – One Lane Open on Highway 144

On August 10, 2022, at 3:55 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Sudbury Paramedic Services and Sudbury Fire Department responded to a head-on collision on Highway 144, between Lively and Chelmsford, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

A commercial motor vehicle (CMV) collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the CMV received minor injuries, while the driver of the pickup truck was transported by Sudbury Paramedic Services to the local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway is still closed at this time in both directions to allow for crews to remove the vehicles and clean the debris off the highway.

The OPP are still investigating the cause of the collision and will provide further details when they become available.

Editor’s Note: at 9:45 a.m. ON511 reported that Hwy 144 is now one lane in the Lively area due to a collision.