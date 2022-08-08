East Algoma OPP – Have you seen this snowmobile trailer?

On August 8, 2022, members from the East Algoma Thessalon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of a snowmobile trailer that was stolen sometime between 12:00 p.m. on Thursday August 4, 2022, and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday August 7, 2022, while parked at Highway 129 and Rapid River parking area in Sturgeon Township (approximately 20 kilometres south of Highway 129 and Highway 556 junction).

The snowmobile trailer lock was cut off and is described as a silver/aluminum 2011 Mission MFS trailer measuring 8 feet x 11 feet with a value of $3000. It’s a drive on trailer with fold down doors with brand new Canadian Tire tires with a modified loading ramp (attached is photo in likeness of the stolen trailer). Straps from the trailer were located on Highway 129 south of the incident location.

Any person with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.