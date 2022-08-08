Municipality of Wawa

NOTICE

Building Department Closed

August 8 – 21, 2022

The office of the Chief Building Official will be closed for the period of August 8 – 21, 2022. During this time, no municipal building permits, fire permits, inspections or similar services will be available.

Please contact Kevin Sabourin, C.B.O. to schedule any building services at 705-856-2244 ex. 228 or email [email protected] In case of an emergency during this time, please contact the Municipal Office at 705-856-2244, extension 224.

Kevin Sabourin

Chief Building Official