Building Department Closed (August 8 – 21, 2022)

Municipality of Wawa

NOTICE

 

Building Department Closed

August 8 – 21, 2022

 

The office of the Chief Building Official will be closed for the period of August 8 – 21, 2022. During this time, no municipal building permits, fire permits, inspections or similar services will be available.

 

Please contact Kevin Sabourin, C.B.O. to schedule any building services at 705-856-2244 ex. 228 or email [email protected]  In case of an emergency during this time, please contact the Municipal Office at 705-856-2244, extension 224.

 

Kevin Sabourin

Chief Building Official

 

 

 

