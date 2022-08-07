CompuCheck

Home Services & Technical Support:
- computer setup, repair & upgrades
- data recovery
- virus protection
- software installation
- wireless security auditing
- PC checkups & cleaning
- troubleshooting Hardware & Software
- backup configuration
- internet & e-mail Configuration
- wireless & wired router installations
- systems built to your needs
We also offer:
- Virus & spyware removal (if you have the suspicion that you have a virus/spyware and cannot remove it) – We can help!
- IT Green Audits
- Remote Support – We provide telephone assistance offering technical support so that we can troubleshoot any
problems you may have.
