SSM OPP – Charges Laid after Collision between Dump Truck and Van

The Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged the dump truck driver in a July 22 collision on Highway 17 near Noon Day Drive within the community of Garden River.

On July 22, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the OPP and Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a dump truck and a van. One driver was transported local hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charles MCMILLAN, 60 years-old, from Sault Ste Marie, was charged with:

Careless Driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle – No Licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the HTA

Notice of Drivers Licence Suspension for Operating a Commercial Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Concentration Above Zero

The dump truck company was also charged with Permitting Unlicenced Person to Drive Commercial Vehicle, contrary to section 32(10) of the HTA.