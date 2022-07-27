SSM OPP – Charges Laid after Collision between Dump Truck and Van

The Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged the dump truck driver in a July 22 collision on Highway 17 near Noon Day Drive within the community of Garden River.
On July 22, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the OPP and Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a dump truck and a van. One driver was transported local hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Charles MCMILLAN, 60 years-old, from Sault Ste Marie, was charged with:
- Careless Driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
- Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle – No Licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the HTA
- Notice of Drivers Licence Suspension for Operating a Commercial Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Concentration Above Zero
The dump truck company was also charged with Permitting Unlicenced Person to Drive Commercial Vehicle, contrary to section 32(10) of the HTA.
