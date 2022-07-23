East Algoma OPP – 26th Impaired Charge Laid after Traffic Complaint

On July 11, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and a member from the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.ME.) Team responded to a traffic complaint involving a westbound black pick-up truck weaving all over the road on Highway 17 in the Spragge area.

Police located the vehicle on Causley Street in the Town of Blind River and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking to the driver officers believed the driver to be impaired by drug and with the assistance of a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), the driver Jason GUY 37 years-of-age from Blind River, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired-blood drug concentration, contrary to section 320.14(1)(c) of the CC

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

Careless Driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Driver Fail to Surrender Licence, contrary to section 33(1) of the HTA

Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 7(5)(a) of HTA

Drive Motor Vehicle, No Currently Validated Permit, contrary to section 7(1)(a) of the HTA

Fail to Have Insurance Card, contrary to section 3(1) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court in Elliot Lake on September 1, 2022.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administration Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.