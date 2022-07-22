Morning News – July 22

Friday, July 22, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 11.
COVID Statistics:
Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 21, 2022).
Forest Fire Update:
There are four fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate in most of the region, with the exception of the northwesternmost portion of the region which is presenting a high hazard this afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- Sadly the beautiful Monarch Butterfly has been placed on the Endangered List. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature estimates that the population of monarch butterflies in North America has declined between 22% and 72% over 10 years, depending on the measurement method.
