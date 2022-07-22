The Algoma District Services Administration Board’s (ADSAB’s) mission is to provide effective and efficient Social and Paramedic Services that are responsive to diverse individual and community needs. Our vision is strengthening the social, health and economic well-being of the citizens we serve to promote sustainable, healthy communities in the District of Algoma. We service 20 organized municipalities and unorganized townships within the geographic District of Algoma.

We are seeking a candidate for the following vacancy within our Algoma District Social Services Division, Wawa Area Office:

Client Services Worker, Full-time, Wawa Area Office

This position determines both initial and ongoing eligibility for social services programs and applies an integrated approach to assessing and managing the needs of a social services caseload through the coordination of both internal and external programs and services. This position interacts with community partners and stakeholders and is required to work in a team environment where coverage for co-workers, information-sharing and mutual support are essential.

This position requires:

completion of a postsecondary diploma/degree in the social sciences, (i.e., social services, social work); or demonstrated equivalent experience;

demonstrated ability to perform detailed assessments to help identify clients’ social and health needs and to perform program eligibility tests and reviews;

ability to build effective working relationships and develop action plans with clients to help them work toward self-sufficiency;

demonstrated ability to exercise discretion to ensure client confidentiality;

working knowledge of relevant social services legislation and ADSAB programs and services related to children’s services, public housing and Ontario Works;

excellent oral and written communication skills;

bilingual (English/French) communication skills an asset;

strong computer skills and ability to administer case files in a complex case management database system;

proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite, especially Word, Excel and Outlook.

We recognize our Employees as the organization’s most valuable resource and offer an excellent compensation package. Starting salary is $38.75 hourly. Candidates who meet the requirements for this position are invited to submit a résumé and covering letter via e-mail detailing their experience and qualifications, no later than 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Algoma District Services Administration Board

1 Collver Road

Thessalon, ON

P0R 1L0

Attn: Ann Chalut

e-mail: [email protected]

We thank all applicants; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Accommodation for candidates with disabilities will be provided upon request for the interview and testing process.