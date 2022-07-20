Breaking News

Fog Advisory (Wawa – Nipigon)

5:56 AM EDT Wednesday 20 July 2022
Fog advisory in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • Marathon – Schreiber
  • Nipigon – Rossport

Locally dense fog can be expected early this morning before slowing clearing later this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

