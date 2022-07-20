Fog Advisory (Wawa – Nipigon)

5:56 AM EDT Wednesday 20 July 2022

Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Locally dense fog can be expected early this morning before slowing clearing later this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.