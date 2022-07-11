Superior East CFDC has four exciting new loan opportunities available!
All available for application now!
Watch for details in the coming months on these fantastic new loan products
➢ CFDC Line of Credit
➢ Women in Business Loan
➢ Business Improvement Loan
➢ Business Transition Loan
Call 705-856-1105, email [email protected], or visit us in person or visit us in person at 14 Ganley Street in Wawa!
