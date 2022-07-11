Severe Thunderstorm Watch (LSPP – Searchmont) ENDED

3:47 PM EDT Monday 11 July 2022

Severe thunderstorm watch ended for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

12:19 PM EDT Monday 11 July 2022

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Hazards:

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

Quarter size hail.

Impacts:

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.