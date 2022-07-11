East Algoma OPP – Traffic Stop results in Firearm Charges

On July 8, 2022, at approximately 12:15 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on regular patrol duties and conducted a traffic stop on Hutchison Avenue in Elliot Lake.

Investigation determined the driver had a suspended license and no insurance on the vehicle. In addition, a rifle and numerous rounds of ammunition were located in the vehicle. The driver was on prior conditions to not possess these items. The vehicle was towed and the driver was arrested.

Jonathon LAVOIE, 63 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm (Two Counts), contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Firearm, contrary to section 94 of the CC

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm (Two Counts), contrary to section 92(1) of the CC

Possession of Firearm of Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (Seven Counts), contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

Owner Operate Motor Vehicle on a Highway – No Insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on July 11, 2022.