Men’s Night Golf – June 30

(111 Players)

1st FLIGHT:
1st : Steve Jozin, Karl Benstead, Spare – 32
2nd : James Morden, Monte White, Paul Asselin – 33
3rd : Vic Sillanpaa, Scott Robinson, Tony Thomas – 34

2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Caleb Boylan, Cooper Moore, Eben Leadbetter – 34
2nd : John Simon, Paul Bernath, Billy McGie – 34
3rd : Brandon Case, Bradley Case, Eban Leadbetter – 35

3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Al MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Derek Chapman – 35
2nd : Anders Dereski, Mike Laverne, Zack White – 36
3rd : Dave Hall, Brian Mills, Blair Mills – 36

4th FLIGHT:
1st : Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Spare – 36
2nd : Mike Hogan, Tim Lesarge, Spare – 36
3rd : Gilles Cyr, Andre Beddard, Kevin Auger – 36

5th FLIGHT:
1st : Paul Vachon, Peter Russ, Butch Terris – 37
2nd : Luc Belanger, Dave Jennings, Jim Oleynik – 37
3rd : Issac Dechamplain, Max Dechamplain, Joel Dechamplain – 37

6th FLIGHT:
1st : Ray Renaud, Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan – 38
2nd : Jean Desgagne, Eric Contois, William Devera – 38
3rd : Chris Buckell, Mark Szekely, Alain Buffard – 38

7th FLIGHT:
1st : Rob Sedore, R J Sedore, Spare – 39
2nd : Jeremiah Lefebvre, Dustan Knee, Spare – 39
3rd : N/A –

8th FLIGHT:
1st : Jesse Johnson, John Nelson, Spare – 43
2nd : N/A –
3rd : N/A –

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Dylan Buckell
Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Chris Buckell
Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Peter Russ
Closest to Hole #4 (AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks): Vic Sillanpaa
Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Stephan Gagnon
Closest to Hole #6 (Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize): Karl Benstead
Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Paul Asselin
Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Mitch Sissing
Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Paul Asselin

Longest Drive Hole #5 Senior Men 65+ (Subway Buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Paul Bernath
Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate ): Monte White

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Matt Kloosterhuis

Winner of Cash Draw $55.50: Sandy Oliver

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $2,590.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next week’s amount is $2645.50 ($2590.00 + $55.50) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $282.00 – ($226.50 + $55.50) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week –Derek Chapman, Paul Bernath, William Devera – Putt off will happen July 7th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

