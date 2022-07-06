East Algoma OPP – Multiple Charges laid in Break & Enters

On May 30, 2022, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to two break and enters in the Municipality of Huron Shores and Plummer Additional Township.

The first was reported at 09:51 a.m., at a local energy fuel warehouse on Station Road and Highway 17 West in the Municipality of Huron Shores and occurred sometime between May 29th and May 30th, 2022.

Items stolen were:

2019 Can Am Commander side-by-side ($23,000 value)

2016 Husqvarna snow bike, orange in color ($15,000 value)

2019 KTM 500 snow bike, orange in color ($15,000 value)

and numerous parts for these bikes

Total approximate value was $60,000.

The other break and enter was reported at 10:53 a.m., at a hardware business on Main Street in Plummer Additional Township and occurred sometime between May 30th and May 31st, 2022.

Items stolen were:

· various lengths of copper pipe ($900 value)

· washer top load ($650 value)

· portable air conditioner ($600 value)

· three Benchmark generators -two 6250W and 4000W ($1,900 value)

· hand appliance dolly ($175 value)

· two portable generators ($1100 value)

· portable barbeque ($380 value)

· Radley pressure washer ($400 value)

· three Radley lawn trimmer ($160 value)

· three Radley cordless lawn mowers ($750 value)

· four aluminum camp chairs ($150 value)

· 9-foot umbrella ($90 value)

· 8-foot fibreglass ladder ($340 value)

· wheelbarrow ($100 value)

· cordless snow blower ($550 value)

· other miscellaneous items

Total approximate value was $9,900

Police located and seized an enclosed trailer on Cloudslee Road in Plummer Additional Township and executed a search warrant on June 2nd, 2022. Found in the trailer was the bulk of stolen property from both businesses.

On June 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police located and arrested one individual connected to the two break and enters.

As a result, Richard LYNDON, 50 years-of-age from Bruce Mines was charged with:

Break, Enter a Place-Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Theft Over $5000, contrary to section 334(a) of the CC (three counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 4, 2022.

The investigation is on-going.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for these thefts should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.