East Algoma OPP – Break & Enter Investigated, Firearms Missing

On July 5, 2022, shortly after 10:15 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter at a residence on Kensington Road in the Town of Desbarats.

Investigation determined sometime between 12:00 p.m. July 4th and 9:30 a.m. July 5th, 2022, unknown person(s) entered the residence through a basement door and damaged a gun cabinet that contained three firearms that were subsequently stolen. Numerous drawers, cabinets throughout the residence and a jewelry box had been opened and gone through.

Items stolen are:

a 308 Savage rifle

two Remington twelve-gauge shotguns

jewelry

prescription medication with 6 morphine tablets

The OPP is looking for anyone who may have seen a vehicle or suspicious person(s) in that area. Any person with information is encouraged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.