Minister of Education Celebrates Students as School Year Ends

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement as the 2021-22 school year concludes:

“I could not be more proud of all the graduates across Ontario, young leaders who have the skills, values, and drive to succeed. Through your hard work, you have achieved an important milestone in your academic journey, and we know you will continue to do amazing things as you start your next chapter, wherever it takes you.

As we look forward to September, we are fully committed to ensuring all students return to the classroom on time, with the full school experience that students deserve.

We continue to prioritize and invest to ensure students catch up, benefit from positive mental health, and learn the critical life skills that will lead them to good-paying jobs. To ensure students get back on track, our government launched a province-wide tutoring program; expanded summer learning opportunities; and made in-school-year investments focused on improving reading, math and other foundational skills that will lead students to good-paying jobs.

We will continue to prepare students for the world of work and the jobs of tomorrow, with a renewed emphasis on life and job skills.

While our government continues its tireless work to pave clear pathways to success for all students, I want to thank all students, families and staff and wish them a safe and positive summer break with your loved ones.”