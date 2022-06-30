NOTICE
Building Department Closed
July 4 – July 8, 2022
The office of the Chief Building Official will be closed for the period of July 4th to July 8th, 2022. During this time, no municipal building permits, fire permits, inspections or similar services will be available.
Please contact Kevin Sabourin, C.B.O. to schedule any building services at 705-856-2244 ex. 228 or email [email protected] In case of an emergency during this time, please contact the Municipal Office at 705-856-2244, extension 224.
Kevin Sabourin
Chief Building Official
