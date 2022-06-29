East Algoma OPP – Two arrested after disturbance call

On June 23, 2022 at approximately 4:40 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a residence on Hutchison Avenue in Elliot Lake regarding two people fighting.

Police located the two people in the garage and both were subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants.

Jessy ST JEAN, 30 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Mischief Under $5000 (Two Counts), contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC

Failure to Attend Court After Having Appeared, contrary to section 145(2)(b) of the CC

Assault (Three Counts), contrary to section 266 of the CC

Assault Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the CC

Shawn GRAVELLE, 40 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

Flight From Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC

Failure of Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

Failure to Stop After Accident, contrary to section 320.16(1) of the CC

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC

Failure to Attend Court After Having Appeared, contrary to section 145(2)(b) of the CC

Both accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 9, 2022.