Morning News – June 28

June 28, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 17 with temperature falling to 10 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing near midnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Temperature steady near 7.

Forest Fire Update:

There is one forest fire in the Northeast Region. APK05 is under control at 1.4 hectares.

News Tidbits:

  • Travellers to the west will be happy to make the stop in Marathon now. The grand opening was held Saturday for a new Tim Hortons.
