June 28, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 17 with temperature falling to 10 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing near midnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Temperature steady near 7.
Forest Fire Update:
There is one forest fire in the Northeast Region. APK05 is under control at 1.4 hectares.
News Tidbits:
- Travellers to the west will be happy to make the stop in Marathon now. The grand opening was held Saturday for a new Tim Hortons.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Be Safe this Summer - June 28, 2022
- Morning News – June 28 - June 28, 2022
- Rock Island House Concert Wednesday – Avery Florence - June 27, 2022