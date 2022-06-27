Morning News – June 27

June 27, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 20 near noon. High 16. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 60% chance of showers before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 6.
Forest Fire Update:
There are 3 forest fires in the Northeast Region. APK05 is being held at 1.4 hectares. Sudbury 18 is .1 hectares, and is not under control.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Miley Burry who took first place in her class at Kirkland Lake’s Northern Thunder!
- Sailing aficionados will be glad to hear that the HMCS Oriole, the Royal Canadian Navy’s sail training vessel, will be at the Roberta Bondar dock over the Canada Day long weekend, with tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day (July 1-3).
Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will meet with Mayor John Tory at Queen’s Park.
