Manitoulin OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision

The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision involving two motor vehicles.

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. the OPP and Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 at Sand Bay Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two vehicles collided and one of the drivers was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to their injuries. The driver has been identified as Fern BELANGER, 66 years-old, from Nairn Centre. The passenger of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Highway 17 was closed for a significant amount of time while police conducted their investigation. The OPP continue to investigate this serious collision with the assistance of the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (TIME), Traffic Collision Investigator and a Reconstructionist.

Further updates will be provided as it becomes available.