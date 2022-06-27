Manitoulin OPP – Investigation continues into Drowning at Chutes Provincial Park

On June 25, 2022, shortly after 4:30 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the North East Region Canine Unit, OPP Aviation Services, North Shore Search and Rescue and Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a report a possible drowning at Chutes Provincial Park.

Investigation determined that the individual was swimming with friends and failed to resurface. On June 26, 2022 the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) attended the scene and recovered the individual. The deceased was identified as Corey ASSINIWE, 35-year-old from Wikwemikong Unceded Reserve First Nation.

The Office of Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OCFPS) is assisting and a post-mortem examination will take place in Sudbury.