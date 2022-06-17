SE OPP – Investigation of Fatal Collision Completed – Charges Laid

Investigation Completed – Charges Laid

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges resulting from the investigation of a fatal collision.

On February 20, 2022 at 11:05 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the OPP responded to a serious two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 519, approximately 40 kilometres north of Wawa. The investigation revealed that a southbound ambulance struck a southbound snowplow. As a result, Connie HALVERSON, 68 years-of-age, of White River, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Shani LARRETT, 45 years-of-age, of Wawa, has been charged with the following:

Careless driving causing death, contrary to section 130(3) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), and

Careless driving causing bodily harm, contrary to section 130(3) of the HTA.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 21, 2022 in Wawa.

Members of the North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team assisted with the investigation.

