Morning News – June 16

Weather:



Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers changing to 70% chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 16. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Cloudy. 70% chance of showers changing to 30% chance of showers this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 9.

Forest Fire Update:

There are no active fires in the Northeast Region. With the thunderstorms and lightning that travelled though the northeast region last night – there may be lightning fires over the next couple of days

News Tidbits:

During yesterday’s Algoma Steel conference call to discuss the last quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 – CEO Michael Garcia’s did say that Margoil (heavy equipment lubricant) is what entered the St. Mary’s River. It has been estimated by the US Coast Guard that nearly 20,000L entered the waterway.

Don’t Forget