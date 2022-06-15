Superior East OPP – Commercial Vehicle Driver Charged with Impaired

On June 5, 2022 at approximately 2:39 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint on Highway 17 near Tremblay Road, north of Wawa. The complaint was of a commercial motor vehicle not maintaining its lane.

The vehicle was located and investigation revealed that the driver was impaired. As a result, Tharchan THAVARAJAH, 36 years-of-age, of Toronto, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 4, 2022 in Wawa.