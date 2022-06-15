Breaking News

Morning News – June 15

June 15, 2025

Weather:

  • Today – Becoming cloudy this morning. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 13.

COVID-19 Algoma District Statistics:

Updated: June 14, 2022, 3:00 PM Current Change in previous 7 days
Tested 264,999 711
Confirmed Cases 8,559 45
Confirmed High-Risk Cases in 2022 6,355 45
High-Risk Active Cases 47 4
Resolved Cases 8,512 41
*Deceased 58 1
Deceased in 2022 37 1
Central & East Algoma 877 6
Elliot Lake & Area 477 4
North Algoma 295 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,910 34

 

Forest Fire Update:

There are no active fires in the Northeast Region.

News Tidbits:

  • OPP have arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Charles Soos and 60-year-old Brian Soos of Nipigon and laid charges: indignity to human remains and obstruction of justice. These charges are in regards to Alyssa Turnbull, 26-years-old, of South Gillies who was first reported missing on April 14, 2020 and was last seen in Nipigon between March 24 and 25, 2020.

Don’t Forget

  • Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are still four cattle still wandering around.
  • Star watchers may wish to look to the skies for a look at all the planets lined up between the sun and the moon. Looking at the morning sky just before dawn, Mercury (East), Venus, Uranus, Mars, Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, and Pluto (SouthWest). The moon has just dipped below the horizon. This conjunction will be visible in varying degrees for another couple weeks.
