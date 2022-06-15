Emergency services attending to plane incident on Wawa Lake

Just after 8 p.m. tonight OPP and EMS attended Dr. Rose’s Beach and William Teddy Park because of an aircraft in the water.
At the scene, Wawa-news can see what appears to be an aircraft upside down (floats up). There is no word on the pilot and/or any passengers.
This is a developing story, and Wawa-news will continue to update.
