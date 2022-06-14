Morning News – June 14

June 14, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18.
Forest Fire Update:
There are no active fires in the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation & Parks has stated that the visible oil on the St. Mary’s River is beginning to disperse, and that there are no reports of any impacts to fish or birds from the oil spill. Yesterday, Echo Bay declared a state of emergency in regards to the oil spill. Their water comes from the St. Mary’s River. Residents have been asked to conserve water until sampling confirms the safety of the water, and APH lifts their advisory.
Don’t Forget
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are still four cattle still wandering around.
- Star watchers may wish to look to the skies for a look at all the planets lined up between the sun and the moon. Looking at the morning sky just before dawn, Mercury (East), Venus, Uranus, Mars, Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, and Pluto (SouthWest). The moon has just dipped below the horizon. This conjunction will be visible in varying degrees for another couple weeks.
