East Algoma OPP – Person arrested after Church Break & Enter

On June 11, 2022 the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a break and enter at a church on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake.

Police were notified of the early morning break and enter on June 7, 2022. Entry was gained through a window and numerous electronic items and cash was stolen from inside. Police later identified the person in the video surveillance and a subsequent arrest was made.

Wesley MAYNES, 64 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Break, Enter a Dwelling House – Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC

Trespassing at Night, contrary to section 177 of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake, on July 5, 2022.