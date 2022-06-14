East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges laid after Crash

On June 11, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a possible impaired driver on Vienna Place in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported that a pick-up was departing a neighbour’s place and proceeded to back into the complainant’s driveway. It collided with their parked vehicle twice and then left the scene. Police later located the pick-up truck crashed into a ditch on the Pipeline Road, just north of Elliot Lake. The driver was spoken to, who exhibited signs of impairment. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Garth MCCOMB, 28 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs , contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Fail to Remain, contrary to section 200(1)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 5, 2022.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.