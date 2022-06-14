East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after disturbance call

On June 11, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a disturbance at an apartment complex on Beckett Boulevard in Elliot Lake.

Police attended the location and spoke to a person who was involved in the disturbance. During the investigation, police located a small amount of suspected cocaine in their possession.

Shane DOUCETTE-GIROUX, 32 years old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake, on August 9, 2022.