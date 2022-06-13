East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after complaint of drinking in vehicle

On June 11, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a person in a car drinking alcohol at a beach parking lot in Elliot Lake.

Police located the vehicle a short time later and the driver was spoken to, who exhibited signs of impairment. Open alcoholic beverages were also located in the vehicle. An Approved Screening Device was administered which resulted in a fail. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Greg PHELAN, 64 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code

Drive Motor Vehicle No Licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

Consuming Liquor in Unauthorized Place, contrary to section 41(1) of the Liquor Licence Control Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 5, 2022.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.