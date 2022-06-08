Morning News – June 8

June 8, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 4.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in previous 7 days
|Tested
|264,288
|677
|Confirmed Cases
|8,514
|37
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,310
|37
|High-Risk Active Cases
|43
|-16
|Resolved Cases
|8,471
|53
|*Deceased
|57
|1
|Deceased in 2022
|36
|1
|Central & East Algoma
|871
|7
|Elliot Lake & Area
|473
|5
|North Algoma
|294
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,876
|25
Forest Fire Update:
There is one active fire in the Northeast Region. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.
News Tidbits:
- One lane is still closed in the Desolation Lake area (just north of Dubreuilville Corners). The burnt-out wreckage of the transport has yet to be removed. The transport caught on fire on May 27th in the early hours of the morning.
- Sad to hear that Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) has died at the age of 80.
- Today in 1984, the very first Ghostbusters was released in movie theatres.
- If you are driving – be careful of the moose, especially at night. SE OPP have had two cruisers (one brand spanking new) hit moose between Wawa and Chapleau in the last month. The bugs are out in full force right now and the moose are seeking the breeze on the highway and highway right of way.
