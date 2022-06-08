Morning News – June 8

Weather:



Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 4.

COVID Statistics:

Current Change in previous 7 days Tested 264,288 677 Confirmed Cases 8,514 37 Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,310 37 High-Risk Active Cases 43 -16 Resolved Cases 8,471 53 *Deceased 57 1 Deceased in 2022 36 1 Central & East Algoma 871 7 Elliot Lake & Area 473 5 North Algoma 294 0 Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,876 25

Forest Fire Update:

There is one active fire in the Northeast Region. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits: