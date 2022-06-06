SSM OPP – Fatal ATV Incident being Investigated

On June 3, 2022, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), North East (Sault Ste Marie) Canine Unit, Batchewana First Nation Police Service, the OPP Helicopter and Sault Search and Rescue responded to a report of two missing people in the Tribag Mine Road area in Batchewana Bay.

Investigation determined three side-by-side ATV’s were on a bush road and two had crossed and went through a hazard in the road and travelled several hundred metres and waited for the third side-by-side to catch up. The third side-by-side never caught up.

Police who were in the area attended immediately and started a search with search efforts continuing throughout the night. On June 4, 2022 shortly after 10:00 a.m., police located the missing side-by-side submerged in the Batchewana River several kilometers from where they had gone missing.

The driver 78-year-old Rudolph Weatley and passenger 76-year-old Vera Molochnikova, both from Sault Ste Marie were located deceased.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) are assisting with this investigation.