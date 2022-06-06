East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Neighbour Dispute

On June 4, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m. East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to disturbance related occurrence at a residence on Ste Camillus Crescent in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported a known neighbour had just attended the complainant’s residence and threw a rock at the living room window. Police attended and later observed the same person throw another object at the complaint’s residence. The person was arrested and charged.

Steven DUFOUR, 56 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with three counts of Mischief – Destroys or Damages Property, contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 5, 2022.