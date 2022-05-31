One Lane Open (Montreal River Hill)

May 31, 2022 at 19:35
The highway has been opened to one lane – traffic control in place.
May 31, 2022 at 18:55
May 31, 2022 at 18:39
A tractor-trailer has spilt its load of lumber on the Montreal River Hill, and the tractor-trailer itself is on the east side of the highway in the ditch and against a rock-cut. It appears from photographs that the tractor-trailer was headed eastbound.
There is no information regarding this incident on ON511 at this time. OPP are on scene.
