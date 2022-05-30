Marathon OPP – Arrest Made, Stolen Vehicle Recovered

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on May 25, 2022, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon Detachment were notified of a stolen vehicle travelling through the Wawa area. The vehicle was taken from a business in the Greater Toronto Region.

A tire deflation device was used to bring the vehicle to a stop on Highway 17 at mile marker 848 in Pik Township. The driver and passenger were arrested.

Nabil ABUKAR, 25 of Etobicoke, ON was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, contrary to sec. 344(a) of the Criminal Code. The passenger was released unconditionally.

Nabil ABUKAR was held in custody and appeared in an Ontario Court of Justice on May 26, 2022.

Marathon OPP asks anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.