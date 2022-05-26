Marathon OPP – Respond to 171 calls between May 16-22nd

Members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 171 occurrences between Monday May 16, 2022 to Sunday May 22, 2022. Police supported the Canada Road Safety Week while responding to a variety of calls, including:

Assist – 7

Information – 6

E-Ticket (Vehicle) – 103

E-Ticket (Business/Organization) – 4

E-Ticket (Person) – 2

Traffic Enforcement – 2

RIDE – 6

Domestic Occurrence – 2

Family Dispute – 2

Theft – 3

Motor Vehicle Collision – 6

Trouble with Youth – 4

Neighbour Dispute – 1

911 call/911 hang-up – 3

Traffic Complaint – 3

Community Services – 3

Marine – 2

Prevent breach of peace – 2

Threats – 1

Cyber Enabled Crime – Online Fraud – 1

Alarm – 1

Assault – 1

Fraud – 1

Person Well-Being Check – 1

Unwanted Person – 1

Break and Enter – 1

Harassment – 1

Mischief – 1

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public about their online reporting system as an alternative to having an officer attend a scene for a minor incident. Citizen Self Reporting (CSR) rolled out across the province in 2014 and it is an efficient system as a means of reporting certain minor incidents and crimes. The OPP’s Citizen Self Reporting is an easy to use internet reporting tool that can be accessed from a computer or mobile device and sent directly to the OPP anywhere, anytime. In an effort to enhance our service delivery, this online reporting system allows the public to report specific crimes such as lost property, stolen license plates, theft from vehicles, driving complaints, and property damage without an officer having to be dispatched to the scene, provided there are no suspects, injuries or the incident is not an emergency. The applicable calls for service which fall within the CSR online reporting parameters include:

Theft Under $5000

Mischief / Damage to Property Under $5000

Mischief / Damage to Vehicle Under $5000

Theft from Vehicle

Lost / Missing Property Under $5000

Stolen License Plates

Driving Complaints

To learn more and to access Citizen Self Reporting online, go to opp.ca.