East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into E-Bike Collision

On May 25, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a motor vehicle collision on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake.

Investigation determined that a car was exiting a private property on Hillside Drive South. An E-bike was travelling eastbound on Hillside Drive South and collided with the car. The driver of the E-bike sustained some injuries and was subsequently transported to hospital by Algoma Paramedic Services.

The investigation is on-going.