Between the Covers – May 25

This week’s new books are “Love That Story” by Jonathan Van Ness, “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel, “Dream Town” by David Baldacci and “Three Debts Paid” by Anne Perry.

Our Staff Pick of the Week is “Juror #3” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen.

Ruby Bozarth, a newcomer to Rosedale, Mississippi, is also fresh to the Mississippi Bar–and to the docket of Circuit Judge Baylor, who taps Ruby as defense counsel in a racially charged felony.

The murder of a woman from one of the town’s oldest families has Rosedale’s upper crust howling for blood, and the prosecutor is counting on Ruby’s inexperience to help him deliver a swift conviction. Ruby’s client is a college football star who has returned home after a career-ending injury, and she is determined to build a defense that will stick. She finds help in unexpected quarters from Suzanne, a hard-charging attorney armed to the teeth, and Shorty, a diner cook who knows more than he lets on.

Ruby never belonged to the country-club set, but once she nearly married into it. As news breaks of a second murder, Ruby’s ex-fiancé, Lee Greene, shows up on her doorstep–a Southern gentleman in need of a savior. As lurid, intertwining investigations unfold, no one in Rosedale can be trusted, especially the twelve men and women impaneled on the jury. They may be hiding the most incendiary secret of all. (from book jacket)

Our new movies on the shelf this week are “Yellowstone Season 4” starring Kevin Costner, “Cry Macho” starring Clint Eastwood, “Black Friday” starring Devon Sawa abd Ivana Baquero and “Paddington 2” starring Hugh Grant.

New on our 7-Day shelf is “Unrest” written by local author Emma Côté. Brisk and darkly comic, “Unrest” is both a road trip story and a touching eulogy on life, death and what we leave behind. Emma is originally from Iroquois Falls, Ontario where the winters are long but the books were aplenty. As a result, she went on to study English Literature and Creative Writing. She now calls Wawa home. When Emma isn’t re-reading or re-writing a novel, she can be found taking walks in the forest with her dog, Fable. Thank you, Emma, for donating your new book to the Wawa Public Library and we encourage patrons to come on in check it out!

Join Indi on Facebook Live Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the Afterschool Program. We have some craft and clay bags available for pick up at the library. The fun starts at 4:15 so check it out

Ontario Park Passes are available for patron use at the Wawa Public Library. To checkout Park Passes, you must have a valid library card. Lending time is for one week! For more information please contact the circulation desk at (705)-856-2244 ext 290 or stop by the library. –