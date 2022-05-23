Frost Advisory for Tonight

At 9:22 this morning, Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for:

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake.

Environment Canada cautions that patchy frost is expected again tonight. As the sun rises Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to rise quickly. Gardeners should cover up plants, especially frost-sensitive kinds, and those in frost-prone areas.