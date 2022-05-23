East Algoma OPP – Transport Driver Charged with multiple offenses including Driving under Suspension

On May 19, 2022, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties on Highway 17 near Sowerby Road in the Municipality of Huron Shores.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., police observed an eastbound tractor-trailer cross the centre line and travelled into the path of the police cruiser. The tractor trailer gained control and corrected to the eastbound lane.

A traffic stop was initiated and while speaking to the driver police determined the driver had provided a false name. Police later identified the driver who came back as a disqualified driver and there was no insurance on the vehicle.

As a result, Bruno TASSONE, 56 years-of-age from Collingwood, was charged with:

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code (CC), contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC

Personation with Intent to Avoid Arrest, Prosecution or Obstruct Justice, contrary to section 403(1)(d) of the CC

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Operate Commercial Motor Vehicle – Improper Insurance, contrary to section 23(1) of the HTA

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 7, 2022.

The tractor trailer was towed and impounded for 45 days.