East Algoma OPP – Driver Charged with Impaired

On May 21, 2022, shortly after 1:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to traffic a complaint of a possible impaired driver on Woodward Avenue in the Town of Blind River.

A short time later police located the suspect vehicle on Woodward Avenue. As police were speaking to the driver of the vehicle, officers determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Manitoulin (Espanola) OPP detachment where further testing was conducted. The driver refused to provide a breath sample.

As a result, Meagan WILSON, 39 years-of-age from Mississauga First Nation was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 2, 2022. The accused was issued a 90-day Administration Drivers Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.