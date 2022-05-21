Breaking News

Morning News – May 21

May 21, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening. Low plus 3.

Forest Fire Update:

There are ten active fires in the Northeast Region. Local fires are:

  • Chapleau 3 is a 15 hectare fire located approximately 15 kilometres south of Biscotasi Lake and is being held.
  • Chapleau 7 – out
  • Sault Ste. Marie 9: out

News Tidbits:

  • Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have now been seen at Rabbit Blanket (about 8km away).

 

 

 

