Morning News – May 21

May 21, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening. Low plus 3.
Forest Fire Update:
There are ten active fires in the Northeast Region. Local fires are:
- Chapleau 3 is a 15 hectare fire located approximately 15 kilometres south of Biscotasi Lake and is being held.
- Chapleau 7 – out
- Sault Ste. Marie 9: out
News Tidbits:
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have now been seen at Rabbit Blanket (about 8km away).
