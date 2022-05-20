May 19, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain or drizzle ending this afternoon then cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 13 with temperature falling to 7 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low plus 3.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|262,217
|262,084
|133
|Confirmed Cases
|8,392
|8,377
|15
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,188
|6,173
|15
|Active cases
|147
|146
|1
|Resolved
|8,245
|8,231
|14
|*Deceased
|55
|55
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|34
|34
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|852
|850
|2
|Elliot Lake & Area
|456
|452
|4
|North Algoma
|293
|292
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,791
|6,783
|8
Forest Fire Update:
There are eleven active fires in the Northeast Region. Residents of Shining Tree have been allowed to return to the community by accessing Highway 560 from Elk Lake only. Local fires are:
- Chapleau 2: out
- Chapleau 3 is a 15 hectare fire located approximately 15 kilometres south of Biscotasi Lake and is being held.
- Chapleau 7 is a 0.5 hectare fire located two kilometres north of Vincent Lake and two kilometres south of Grip Lake and is under control.
- Sault Ste. Marie 9: 0.2 hectare fire. The fire is being held.
News Tidbits:
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have now been seen at Rabbit Blanket (about 8km away).
- Hooray! The Wawa Tourist Information Centre is opening today for the first time in two years. It had been closed due to COVID restrictions.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie) CLOSED - May 20, 2022
- Morning News – May 20 - May 20, 2022
- Morning News – May 19 - May 19, 2022