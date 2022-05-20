Morning News – May 20

Weather:



Today – Periods of rain or drizzle ending this afternoon then cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 13 with temperature falling to 7 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low plus 3.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report Tested 262,217 262,084 133 Confirmed Cases 8,392 8,377 15 Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,188 6,173 15 Active cases 147 146 1 Resolved 8,245 8,231 14 *Deceased 55 55 0 Deceased in 2022 34 34 0 Central & East Algoma 852 850 2 Elliot Lake & Area 456 452 4 North Algoma 293 292 1 Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,791 6,783 8

Forest Fire Update:

There are eleven active fires in the Northeast Region. Residents of Shining Tree have been allowed to return to the community by accessing Highway 560 from Elk Lake only. Local fires are:

Chapleau 2: out

Chapleau 3 is a 15 hectare fire located approximately 15 kilometres south of Biscotasi Lake and is being held.

Chapleau 7 is a 0.5 hectare fire located two kilometres north of Vincent Lake and two kilometres south of Grip Lake and is under control.

Sault Ste. Marie 9: 0.2 hectare fire. The fire is being held.

News Tidbits: