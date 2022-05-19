Morning News – May 19

May 19, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Showers ending early this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning late this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Temperature steady near 10.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|262,084
|261,900
|184
|Confirmed Cases
|8,377
|8,368
|9
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,173
|6,164
|9
|Active cases
|146
|157
|-11
|Resolved
|8,231
|8,211
|20
|*Deceased
|55
|54
|1
|Deceased in 2022
|34
|33
|1
|Central & East Algoma
|850
|848
|2
|Elliot Lake & Area
|452
|449
|3
|North Algoma
|292
|292
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,783
|6,779
|4
Forest Fire Update:
There are thirteen active fires in the Northeast Region. Local fires are:
- Chapleau 2: 60 hectare fire, 2.5 kilometres south of Hwy 101 and 6 kilometres west of Foleyet and is under control.
- Chapleau 3 is a 15 hectare fire located approximately 15 kilometres south of Biscotasi Lake and is being held.
- Sault Ste. Marie 9: Confirmed this afternoon. It is a 0.2 hectare fire located next to Esten Drive South in Eliot Lake, 200 metres west of Nordic Lake. The Elliot Lake fire department were first on scene, with the assistance of a FireRanger crew shortly after. The fire is being held.
- Chapleau 7: Confirmed this afternoon. It’s a 0.3 hectare fire located two kilometres north of Vincent Lake and two kilometres south of Grip Lake. It is not under control.
News Tidbits:
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have now been seen at Rabbit Blanket (about 8km away).
