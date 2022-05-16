Police Week – May 15 to 21st

Local detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police are joining police services across Ontario in kicking off Police Week (#PoliceWeekON), which celebrates the work front-line police officers, 9-1-1 communicators, civilian staff, and all members of Ontario police services do to keep Ontarians safe and healthy.

This year, Police Week runs from May 15 to 21, 2022. The theme for the week is Your Police Services: Helping Build Safer Communities, highlights and celebrates the important role our police officers and personnel play in helping Ontarians build and maintain healthy and safe communities across our Province.

“Police Week was first observed in 1970 and coincides with the Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is recognized internationally on May 15. This year, we honour and celebrate our police officers and personnel for the extraordinary work they do every day.” said Constable Bev Gauthier.

Throughout this week, East Algoma & Sault Ste. Marie Detachments will be highlighting the many ways in which our members continue to serve our community.

The annual Police Week in Ontario is sponsored by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) and the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General. It is part of the National Police Week led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.