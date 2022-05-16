LDHCF – Seedlings for Support

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation has launched a new fundraising event called Seedlings for Support.

Partnering with Nawiinginok Forest Management Corporation, the Foundation is selling seedlings to raise funds to be used towards the purchase of equipment required for the MediTech Expansion project.

Buy and plant a seedling to support the hospital and care for our earth. You can plant it:

in your yard

in the wild

in memory or honour of someone

to beautify your property

Each seedling sold helps to improve the health and wellness of the people in our communities and our environment.

The event was launched on April 22 to coincide with Earth Day. Seedlings can be purchased online until June 4th until quantities last at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seedlings-for-support-tickets-317722405267 or by contacting the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 or [email protected].

Seedlings will be available for pickup on Sunday, June 5 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre rear parking lot. Limited numbers of seedlings will be for sale at the time of distribution.

Seedlings cost $6 each, 2 for $10, 3 for $15 or 4 for $20.

Lady Dunn Health Centre is your community hospital. It exists to serve you and your loved ones – to provide hope, healing and recovery.

With your help the LDHC will be able to continue to provide and improve their excellent health care for Wawa and surrounding area.

Building a healthy future together.