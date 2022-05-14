BOUDREAU, Michael Philip ‘Mike’

1940-2022

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Michael at the Sault Area Hospital on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Loving husband of Olive. Dear father of Robert and Raymond. Forever remembered by his brother John Boudreau (Judy) of Picton, sister Genevieve Demers (Jules) of Montreal and predeceased by his brother Charles Boudreau (Diane). Lovingly remembered by Sherri, Aaron and Bernadette. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Sault Area Hospital for the care and compassion shown to Mike and our family.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Editor’s Note: Mike was a teacher at Michipicoten High School for many, many years. He was a Machine Shop and Outdoor Education teacher, trapper, and a former executive of Ontario Outdoors Recreational Association, Inc. (OntORA).

