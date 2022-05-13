Additional Rain & Thunderstorms today

May 13, 2022 at 06:06
Another round of showers or thunderstorms will affect parts of the region this morning and will taper off throughout the morning. This additional round of rain will bring 10 – 15 more millimetres of rain to the following areas:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat (ended at 7:04 a.m.)
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Marathon – Schreiber (ended at 7:04 a.m.)
May 12, 2022 at 15:02
At 2:58 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay (ended 8:24 p.m. May 12)
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
Environment Canada warns that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90km/hr, large hail up to 2cm and locally heavy rain downpours this afternoon through early this evening.
May 12, 2022 at 06:03
This special weather statement continues this morning
May 11, 2022 at 16:35
At 4:09 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Special Weather Statement for:
- Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi
- Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North
- Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park (ended May 12 at 5:28 p.m.)
- Kapuskasing – Hearst (ended May 12 at 6:39 p.m.)
- Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake (ended May 12 at 6:39 p.m.)
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake (ended May 12 at 5:58 p.m.)
Environment Canada is warning of significant rainfall over the next few days in amounts of 20 to 40 mm. Additionally, higher rainfall amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
There is two waves of showers and thunderstorms likely. The first round is expected to begin overnight or Thursday morning and taper off Thursday afternoon or evening. The second wave is forecast to begin Thursday night and taper off Friday morning.
Environment Canada explains that there is considerable uncertainty remains regarding the rainfall amounts. “At this point in time, local rainfall amounts in the 20 to 40 mm range appear possible.”.
In addition to this warning, much of Northwestern Ontario is expected to experience this same weather system. The areas under this warning are:
- Sioux Lookout – Savant Lake
- City Of Thunder Bay (ended 5:12 a.m. Friday, May 13)
- Kenora – Nestor Falls
- Dryden – Ignace
- Fort Frances – Rainy Lake
- Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico (ended 5:12 a.m. Friday, May 13)
- Superior West (ended 5:12 a.m. Friday, May 13)
- Morning News – May 13 - May 13, 2022
- Additional Rain & Thunderstorms today - May 13, 2022
- American White Pelicans visit the Mission - May 12, 2022