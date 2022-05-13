Additional Rain & Thunderstorms today

Another round of showers or thunderstorms will affect parts of the region this morning and will taper off throughout the morning. This additional round of rain will bring 10 – 15 more millimetres of rain to the following areas:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat (ended at 7:04 a.m.)

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Marathon – Schreiber (ended at 7:04 a.m.)

At 2:58 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay (ended 8:24 p.m. May 12)

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Environment Canada warns that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90km/hr, large hail up to 2cm and locally heavy rain downpours this afternoon through early this evening.

This special weather statement continues this morning

At 4:09 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Special Weather Statement for:

Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi

Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

Agawa – Lake Superior Park (ended May 12 at 5:28 p.m.)

Kapuskasing – Hearst (ended May 12 at 6:39 p.m.)

Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake (ended May 12 at 6:39 p.m.)

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake (ended May 12 at 5:58 p.m.)

Environment Canada is warning of significant rainfall over the next few days in amounts of 20 to 40 mm. Additionally, higher rainfall amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

There is two waves of showers and thunderstorms likely. The first round is expected to begin overnight or Thursday morning and taper off Thursday afternoon or evening. The second wave is forecast to begin Thursday night and taper off Friday morning.

Environment Canada explains that there is considerable uncertainty remains regarding the rainfall amounts. “At this point in time, local rainfall amounts in the 20 to 40 mm range appear possible.”.

In addition to this warning, much of Northwestern Ontario is expected to experience this same weather system. The areas under this warning are: